Joshua Thompson is sworn in as the newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney of Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Joshua Thompson was sworn in by Judge Kirkpatrick as the newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney of Raleigh County on January 7, 2020.

This is Thompson’s first term in the position. He’s originally from Logan County and obtained his undergrad degree from Marshall University. Thompson then attended the University of Connecticut School of Law.

“Whatever caseload they give me I want to get it going pretty fast. I don’t take my time with things I like to get them done; you know as quickly as possible. I would like to get these cases moving and get the jail bill down and just help out any way I can,” said Thompson.

For the last few years, Thompson has served as a Private Attorney and Public Defender in Raleigh County.