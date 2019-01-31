Joint agency updates on extreme cold impact and warming stations in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With temperatures expected to rise to more seasonal levels by the end of Thursday, the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (WVDHSEM), the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG), and other West Virginia State Agencies continue to monitor any remaining impacts from the extreme cold.

As of 8:00 a.m., the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) has received situation reports from all counties in West Virginia. No county or jurisdiction has unmet needs or significant issues at this time.

Warming centers have been opened throughout the state, and known locations are posted online at the following address: https://dhsem.wv.gov/Preparedness/Pages/Warming-Locations-.aspx. This list will continue to be updated throughout the day as new information is confirmed. In addition, we encourage citizens to check for warming center information by monitoring local media outlets, contacting their local Emergency Management agencies or the WVDHSEM Watch Center at 304-558-5380. Please avoid calling 911 Centers unless it is a life-threatening emergency.

The latest update from the National Weather Service in Charleston shows frigid temperatures continuing Thursday, recovering to the teens and low 20s in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to moderate with snow possible in northern West Virginia Thursday night into Friday. In southern West Virginia, the snow will arrive closer to dawn and change to rain later Friday morning. Temperatures will climb above normal by Sunday, with mostly dry weather over the weekend.

Individuals can continue to monitor their weather situation via local television, radio, and news outlets or by following WVDHSEM on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/WVDHSEM/ and https://twitter.com/WVDHSEM.

For the most up-to-date information on National Weather Service Current Watches Warnings and Advisories for West Virginia, visit https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/wv.php?x=1.

For more information on extreme cold and how to prepare: