Join The Jan-Care Ambulance Team And Make A Difference

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Do you like to make a difference in the community and help save lives?

This Thursday, April 5th 2018 Jan- Care Ambulance will be hosting open interviews for field jobs in Raleigh, Wyoming and Mcdowell counties.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the corporate office located at 117 S. Fayette Street, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.

No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcomed on Thursday, help make a difference in the community by joining the Jan-Care family.

