Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Jobless Rates Drop In All 55 West Virginia Counties
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

Jobless Rates Drop In All 55 West Virginia Counties

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 25, 2019, 08:56 am

19
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unemployment rates dropped in all 55 of West Virginia’s counties in March.

WorkForce West Virginia says Jefferson County’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.2 percent was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley County at 3.8 percent and Jackson and Monongalia counties at 3.9 percent.

Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 15.5 percent. Roane County was next at 11.9 percent and McDowell County was at 10.1 percent.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.1 percent in March. The national rate was unchanged at 3.8 percent.

Previous PostMeadow Bridge Man In Jail On Multiple Charges
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X