Jobless Rates Drop In All 55 West Virginia Counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unemployment rates dropped in all 55 of West Virginia’s counties in March.

WorkForce West Virginia says Jefferson County’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.2 percent was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley County at 3.8 percent and Jackson and Monongalia counties at 3.9 percent.

Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 15.5 percent. Roane County was next at 11.9 percent and McDowell County was at 10.1 percent.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.1 percent in March. The national rate was unchanged at 3.8 percent.