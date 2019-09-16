SportsSports News
Joaquin Niemann Makes History at The Greenbrier
By Kyle LevasseurSep 16, 2019, 00:22 am
White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – This past weekend has changed 20 year old Joaquin Niemann’s life.
The Chilean was masterful at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. He finished the tournament 21 strokes under par which was six shots better than anyone else. That margin is the best in tournament history.
Niemann also made history by becoming the first golfer from Chile to win a PGA Tour event. He says that The Greenbrier has been special to him, due to it being the site of his first professional tournament, and now the place he won his first trophy.
