Jim Wills putting economic development at the forefront of his campaign for Beckley mayor

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) -Jim Wills, who is now officially a candidate for Beckley mayor, says economic development is at the top of his platform.

Wills officially filed on Monday at City Hall. He has thirty years of military experience with the U.S. Army. His last job was working as a staff operations and training officer in Richmond, Virginia.

Wills says he wants to run because he is tired of the direction he feels Beckley is headed . He wants to bring jobs and economic vitality back in the area in hopes that will help with the other issues the city is facing like the opioid epidemic.

“I’d like to see that we actually build a new convention center and an indoor water park and a hotel environment for Beckley that would actually draw people into the local community. Along with that, I’ve already talked to some local investors and we’d like to try to get that thing off the ground pretty soon,” Wills said.

Wills also wants to bring a business incubation center to Beckley to give people space, funds, and know-how to create a business.

Danielle Stewart intends to file for mayor soon, and we have not gotten confirmation that Mayor Rob Rappold will run for re-election.