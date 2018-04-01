Jevon Carter Named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

WOAY – West Virginia senior guard Jevon Carter received a national honor Sunday, being named the first-ever Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Earlier this season, Carter was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for a second time, along with being named to the conference’s First Team and All-Defensive Team.

The Maywood, Illinois native helped lead WVU to 105 wins and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including three trips to the Sweet 16. He is the fifth Division I player to reach 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, and 300 steals in a career.

Carter holds the school records for single-season steals, career steals, and single-season assists.

