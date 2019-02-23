Jenny Wilson Signs With WVU Tech

Hico, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail senior Jenny Wilson signed her letter of intent to play basketball next year at WVU Tech.

Wilson has achieved several individual feats, including second-team all-state honors in 2018, and she was named to WOAY’s Girls Basketball Team for the 2017-18 season. This year, she reached the milestone of 1,000 career points, and has continued to play at a high level, including 17 points Friday night as the Lady Patriots won a sectional title at Pocahontas County.

She will join a Lady Golden Bears team that is currently enjoying a standout season themselves, as they prepare for a River States Conference tournament semifinal Saturday against IU Kokomo, with a berth in the NAIA National Tournament already guaranteed. Wilson says the opportunity to stay close to home played a role in her decision.