Jenkins says “time to get the job done” on miners’ health care

WASHINGTON (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — West Virginia Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins says now is not the time to point fingers when it comes to coming up with a permanent fix for health care and pensions for retired miners and widows of miners.

Facing a Friday deadline, it’s been reported that House Speaker Paul Ryan is leaning toward a 20-month extension of current funding. Jenkins said Tuesday during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline” he’s spoken with Ryan and urged him to get on board with a permanent fix but Jenkins also said it’s not right for Democrats to criticize Ryan.

“Candidly, I want to avoid the finger-pointing that maybe Senator (Joe) Manchin is suggesting,” Jenkins said. “Let’s not forget that from 2008 to 2014 the Democrats were in control of the United States Senate. What did they do? How did they lead in terms of looking for a solution to this problem?”

