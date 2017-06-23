Jenkins Asks FBI About Re-Opening Beckley Office

Advertisement



WASHINGTON – FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe told U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) Wednesday that the FBI is discussing reopening a resident agency in Beckley to help respond to the drug crisis.

Rep. Jenkins asked Acting Director McCabe about the possibility of bringing back this office, citing how the opioid epidemic has ravaged southern West Virginia.

“Four of the highest overdose counties in the entire country are in my district. We don’t have a field office of the FBI really down deep in the hardest-hit areas of West Virginia,” Rep. Jenkins said.

Acting Director McCabe said the FBI is “discussing actively right now” reopening the Beckley office to fill a gap in law enforcement.

“So I can assure you that we will continue to push, but we recognize the significant challenges that your constituents are facing with the opioid epidemic. We also know that there is no presence of other federal agencies, other federal law enforcement agencies in that area, and we see that as a massive gap,” Acting Director McCabe said.

Rep. Jenkins questioned Acting Director McCabe at the House Appropriations Committee’s Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee hearing on the FBI’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget.

