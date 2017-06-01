Jenkins Announces Flood Grant for Rupert/Rainelle

Advertisement



WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that Rainelle and Rupert have received a $300,000 brownfields grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant will be used by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to conduct an environmental study, the first step toward identifying and potentially redeveloping land in Rainelle and Rupert. The study will ultimately address the feasibility of redeveloping areas for post-flooding investment.

“After the floods, our small towns need our help more than ever before to rebuild and attract new development. This study is the first step in bringing new opportunities to Rainelle and Rupert. I look forward to seeing the results of this study and will continue to work with our local officials to help rebuild and reinvest in our communities,” Rep. Jenkins said.

Related

Comments

comments