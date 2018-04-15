JCPennys Partners With WVU Tech To Offer Student Discount

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech students had a chance to polish off their looks.

In an effort to prepare students for the professional world WVU Tech partnered with JCPennys.

As a college student purchasing dress clothes can be costly so the retail giant offered students 40 percent off all suits,ties and dress shoes.

The event was created to allow students a chance to purchase essential items they’ll need for common career situations.

Sophomore Luke Keaton adds, “I don’t really have a lot of dress clothes at the moment and an event like this is a really great opportunity for me to just come out and enjoy all the things they have here available.”

WVU Tech hopes that with this events success they will be able to continue to have partnerships like this to make sure all their students have the proper attire needed to succeed.

