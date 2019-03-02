Jaylon Battaile Signs With Concord

Fairlea, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier East senior Jaylon Battaile signed his letter of intent Friday to continue his football career at Concord University.

Battaile, who plans to major in education, was part of a Spartans team that made the Class AAA playoffs in 2018, the second team in four seasons. He received special honorable mention as part of the all-state honors, and believes this year’s squad has laid a foundation for potential future success on the gridiron.

He says the opportunity to stay close to home played a factor in choosing the Mountain Lions, and is grateful to his coaches, family, and friends for their support.