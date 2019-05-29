Jasper, A Dog That Was The Center Of Legal Battle In Raleigh County Has Been Euthanized

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A dog that was the center of a legal battle in Raleigh County has passed away.

According to officials, Jasper passed away this morning after being euthanized.

A post was made this morning and reads: “We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that Jasper’s fight ended this morning. His life was so precious to so many & his love, smile & tail wag will never be forgotten. He had so many wonderful supporters & received more love than most dogs will ever receive. Thank you for all of your support. Rest In Peace sweet Jasper. Play, jump, run & have fun with the pups on the other side boy. We will never forget you ❤️💔🐾”

——————–

BECKLEY– A dog at the center of a legal battle in Raleigh County will not be euthanized as the fight to save his life continues.

According to the Facebook page “Justice for Jasper” a judge has agreed to suspend the execution of Jasper until the WV Supreme Court resolves a motion for a rehearing.

On June 15 the West Virginia Supreme Court has ruled that Jasper could be euthanized. The ruling agreed with Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick that former owner Brenda Jeffrey had no standing to proceed with an appeal to the ordered euthanasia of Jasper.

Jasper is currently staying at the Raleigh County Humane Society. Before coming to the shelter, Jasper bit two young girls leaving one with a substantial scar.

A statement from Jasper’s legal team reads:

“Whether or not you are an animal lover, this case has significant implications. It is a scary state of society when the state can take your property and no one can appeal that taking. Ms. Jeffrey thought she was signing her dog over for a seven day hold to the Humane Society, then the state refused to return her dog to her. When she went to the court, the court told her she had no standing to appeal that taking, the humane society did. Then the court changed its mind and said the humane society had no standing and the WV Supreme Court affirmed that the Humane Society had no standing to contest the taking of Jasper. With its most recent ruling, the WV Supreme Court held that Ms. Jeffrey has no standing to contest the taking. In essence, no one ever had any standing to appeal the taking and order of destruction by the state of Ms. Jeffrey’s property, her dog. We don’t believe that is constitutional. We believe rights were trampled here. That’s why we are appealing this decision.”