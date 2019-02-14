Jason Spears Named PikeView Football Head Coach

WOAY – Jason Spears was named on Wednesday as the new head coach of PikeView High School football. He succeeds Bobby Wyatt, who retired this year after seven years leading the Panthers.
Spears, formerly an assistant under Wyatt, is originally from Wyoming County, and was part of the 1999 Wyoming East team that went 14-0 and won the Class AA state championship.
PikeView won their final two games in 2018 to finish 5-5, after opening with three straight wins. The Panthers were led by senior running back Evan Rose, who was named offensive captain for the Class AA All-State Second Team.