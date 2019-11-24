Jarret Doege Makes First Start in Morgantown, but WVU Falls Short 20-13

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia celebrated senior day on Saturday against No. 21 Oklahoma State, but the upperclassmen did not leave Mylan Puskar Stadium the way they wanted to. The Mountaineers fought until the end of regulation, but an incompletion on 4th and long with under two minutes to go in the 4th Quarter sealed the deal. The Cowboys won 20-13 confirming that the Mountaineers season will end with a losing record.

WVU quarterback Jarret Doege started his first career home game in the blue and gold, finishing with 307 yards and one touchdown. Yet, the West Virginia offense was unable to capitalize on red zone opportunities, totaling just two field goals on three trips.

Next up, West Virginia wraps up the season at Texas Christian University this Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Watch the video above to hear from Doege, senior offensive lineman Colton Mckivitz and head coach Neal Brown.