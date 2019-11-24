Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News Sports Jarret Doege Makes First Start in Morgantown, but WVU Falls Short 20-13
SportsSports NewsWVU

Jarret Doege Makes First Start in Morgantown, but WVU Falls Short 20-13

Kyle LevasseurBy Nov 24, 2019, 23:07 pm

24
0

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia celebrated senior day on Saturday against No. 21 Oklahoma State, but the upperclassmen did not leave Mylan Puskar Stadium the way they wanted to. The Mountaineers fought until the end of regulation, but an incompletion on 4th and long with under two minutes to go in the 4th Quarter sealed the deal. The Cowboys won 20-13 confirming that the Mountaineers season will end with a losing record.

WVU quarterback Jarret Doege started his first career home game in the blue and gold, finishing with 307 yards and one touchdown. Yet, the West Virginia offense was unable to capitalize on red zone opportunities, totaling just two field goals on three trips.

Next up, West Virginia wraps up the season at Texas Christian University this Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Watch the video above to hear from Doege, senior offensive lineman Colton Mckivitz and head coach Neal Brown.

Kyle Levasseur

Kyle Levasseur is the weekend sports anchor at WOAY-TV. He is originally from New Canaan, CT where he fell in love with television. Kyle was the Station Manager of his high school’s TV Broadcasting class. He commentated high school football games and filmed the other high school sports when he wasn’t playing baseball. Kyle graduated from Quinnipiac University in May 2019 with a degree in journalism. While at Quinnipiac, Kyle reported, produced and worked his way up to President of the student-run TV station, Q30. Kyle won a College Media Association award for Best Sportscast as a producer for the show Sports Paws. He also covered the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team on it’s run to the NCAA National Championship game. Also during college, Kyle interned with NBC New York and was able to interview players at the NBA Draft. Other than work, Kyle loves his friends and family, eating at Chick-fil-A and binge-watching The Office, Survivor, and Game of Thrones. He’s excited to cover the great local sports in West Virginia and the amazing people that live there!

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X