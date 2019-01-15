January 15, 2019 6am Full Forecast

Drivers this morning had tough driving conditions with patchy fogs and black ice on side roads. Temperatures this morning were in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

The extended futurecast shows a high pressure moving to our south which will bring bring warmer temperatures for a brief period of time. Thursday night into Friday morning a cold front will move through southern West Virginia bringing scattered showers. There is also a second cold front moving through the area this weekend, this is the one to watch out for. The second cold front isn’t a big rain maker but it will be bring very cold temperatures in our region.

The frost freeze forecast shows a roller coaster of temperatures for the next 7 days. Friday morning our warmest low temperature will be in the mid 30’s. By Monday morning our morning low will be in the lower single digit temperatures.

For your hour by hour forecast, we will see some sunshine this afternoon as temperatures will stay in the low to mid 30’s. Tonight temperatures will fall back into the 20’s with mostly cloudy skies as the wind shift in direction which will be coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph.