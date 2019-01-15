FeaturedNewsWatch
January 15, 2019 6am Full Forecast
By Matt BullockJan 15, 2019, 09:31 am
37
Drivers this morning had tough driving conditions with patchy fogs and black ice on side roads. Temperatures this morning were in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.
The extended futurecast shows a high pressure moving to our south which will bring bring warmer temperatures for a brief period of time. Thursday night into Friday morning a cold front will move through southern West Virginia bringing scattered showers. There is also a second cold front moving through the area this weekend, this is the one to watch out for. The second cold front isn’t a big rain maker but it will be bring very cold temperatures in our region.
The frost freeze forecast shows a roller coaster of temperatures for the next 7 days. Friday morning our warmest low temperature will be in the mid 30’s. By Monday morning our morning low will be in the lower single digit temperatures.
For your hour by hour forecast, we will see some sunshine this afternoon as temperatures will stay in the low to mid 30’s. Tonight temperatures will fall back into the 20’s with mostly cloudy skies as the wind shift in direction which will be coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Matt Bullock is currently the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter for WOAY-TV
Matt Bullock has always dreamed about becoming a meteorologist since he was 5 years old. He would draw the 7-day forecast on a wall made out of chalk paint that his mom painted for the family to use. Growing up his role models were Greg Fishel on WRAL, his older sisters, and his parents. Matt loves all kinds of weather including; hurricanes, severe weather, and snowstorms.
Matt grew up in Cary, NC. He went to college at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated with a bachelors of science in earth and environmental science with a concentration of atmospheric science in June of 2018. He is a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He completed an internship at WRAL in Raleigh, NC during the summer of 2017, winter of 2017, and summer of 2018. Matt moved to West Virginia to take his first job as the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter at WOAY. You can find him on the weekends at 6 and 11 pm at WOAY-TV
When Matt isn’t working he enjoys watching sports. His teams are the Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and his alma mater Charlotte 49ers. He also enjoys playing basketball and hanging out with his friends and family. He is always keeping his eyes on the skies as he is keeping up with the weather three times a day.
Have any tips or weather questions? Email me mbullock@woay.com