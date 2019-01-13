January 12, 2019 Full Forecast

Janaury 12, 2019 6pm Full Forecast

As of 6pm, We have have a winter storm warning for the following counties: Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell Counties and parts of Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas County. We are tracking a few snow showers to our east, and more of wintry mix moving in from the west. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to mid 30s which explains the mix.

Futurecast has the low moving off to the east over the Atlantic. Sunday we will continue to see a wintry mix. By Monday morning we could see a few isolated snow showers, then we will see a high pressure system build to our south bringing warmer and drier conditions for next week.

Let’s get back to the current conditions. We will see freezing returning to the Beckley area. The temperatures are below freezing why won’t we see snow and that is because of a warm nose in the atmosphere. This is the skew-T diagram it tells us the vertical profile of the atmosphere. The air is warmer above us, which, means the precipitation is falling as rain and freezing on the ground. This is known as freezing rain.

We have to watch out for slick road conditions due to freezing rain, ice accumulation, and snow mixtures. we are predicting at most fifteenth of an inch and Beckley could see a trace of ice. Snowfall we are predicting 1-3 inches of snow in Beckley and in the higher elevations, we are expecting 6 inches or more.

For your extended forecast, we will see a wintry mix for tonight, tomorrow, and Monday morning. Then we will dry out and warm up next week. It looks like we have another wet weekend ahead of us.