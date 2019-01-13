Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
January 12, 2019 Full Forecast

Matt Bullock

Janaury 12, 2019 6pm Full Forecast

 

As of 6pm, We have have a winter storm warning for the following counties:  Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell Counties and parts of Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas County. We are tracking a few snow showers to our east, and more of wintry mix moving in from the west. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to mid 30s which explains the mix.

Futurecast has the low moving off to the east over the Atlantic. Sunday we will continue to see a wintry mix. By Monday morning we could see a few isolated snow showers, then we will see a high pressure system build to our south bringing warmer and drier conditions for next week.

Let’s get back to the current conditions. We will see freezing returning to the Beckley area. The temperatures are below freezing why won’t we see snow and that is because of a warm nose in the atmosphere. This is the skew-T diagram it tells us the vertical profile of the atmosphere. The air is warmer above us, which, means the precipitation is falling as rain and freezing on the ground. This is known as freezing rain.

We have to watch out for slick road conditions due to freezing rain, ice accumulation, and snow mixtures. we are predicting at most fifteenth of an inch and Beckley could see a trace of ice. Snowfall we are predicting 1-3 inches of snow in Beckley and in the higher elevations, we are expecting 6 inches or more.

For your extended forecast, we will see a wintry mix for tonight, tomorrow, and Monday morning. Then we will dry out and warm up next week. It looks like we have another wet weekend ahead of us.

Matt Bullock

Matt Bullock is currently the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter for WOAY-TV Matt Bullock has always dreamed about becoming a meteorologist since he was 5 years old. He would draw the 7-day forecast on a wall made out of chalk paint that his mom painted for the family to use. Growing up his role models were Greg Fishel on WRAL, his older sisters, and his parents. Matt loves all kinds of weather including; hurricanes, severe weather, and snowstorms. Matt grew up in Cary, NC. He went to college at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated with a bachelors of science in earth and environmental science with a concentration of atmospheric science in June of 2018. He is a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He completed an internship at WRAL in Raleigh, NC during the summer of 2017, winter of 2017, and summer of 2018. Matt moved to West Virginia to take his first job as the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter at WOAY. You can find him on the weekends at 6 and 11 pm at WOAY-TV When Matt isn’t working he enjoys watching sports. His teams are the Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and his alma mater Charlotte 49ers. He also enjoys playing basketball and hanging out with his friends and family. He is always keeping his eyes on the skies as he is keeping up with the weather three times a day. Have any tips or weather questions? Email me mbullock@woay.com

