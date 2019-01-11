January 11, 2019 Full Forecast Noon

There is a a lot of the talk about the winter storm this weekend. A low pressure system off in the great plains will be moving East bringing winter weather for this weekend in southern West Southern. Snow showers should start Saturday morning. The bulk of the snow showers will come in by Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday we will see a wintry mix of rain, sleet, snow, and ice.

The storm impacts to watch out for are slick roads, ice, snow, and possible power outages. We could see 4 to 6 inches of snow for areas like Beckley, Oak Hill, Hinton, Union, Princeton, Lewisburg, and Summersville. Areas that could see 6 to 8 inches of snowfall and sleet accumulations include Marlinton, Rainelle, and Richwood. Areas including Pineville, Welch, Bluefield, and Tazewell could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow.

There is a lot of uncertainty with these models. GFS model has been the most inconsistent model to rely on. The European model has the storm moving more north which it explains why it has been trending downward on snowfall but trending upward in ice accumulation. The NAM model has been consistent with its snowfall totals.

For your extended forecast, we will stay dry this Friday as temperatures will peak into the mid to lower 30s. This weekend will be the one to watch out for because we will see all types of winter weather including snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Once the winter storm moves off to the Atlantic, A high pressure system will move to our southwest bringing warmer and drier conditions for next week. The stormwatch team will keep giving you the latest weather updates for this winter storm.