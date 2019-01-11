January 11, 2019 Full Forecast Noon

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
There is a a lot of the talk about the winter storm this weekend. A low pressure system off in the great plains will be moving East bringing winter weather for this weekend in southern West Southern. Snow showers should start Saturday morning. The bulk  of the snow showers will come in by Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday we will see a wintry mix of rain, sleet, snow, and ice.

The storm impacts to watch out for are slick roads, ice, snow, and possible power outages. We could see 4 to 6 inches of snow for areas like Beckley, Oak Hill, Hinton, Union, Princeton, Lewisburg, and Summersville. Areas that could see 6 to 8 inches of snowfall and sleet accumulations include Marlinton, Rainelle, and Richwood.  Areas including Pineville, Welch, Bluefield, and Tazewell could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow.

There is a lot of uncertainty with these models. GFS model has been the most inconsistent model to rely on. The European model has the storm moving more north which it explains why it has been trending downward on snowfall but trending upward in ice accumulation. The NAM model has been consistent with its snowfall totals.

For your extended forecast, we will stay dry this Friday as temperatures will peak into the mid to lower 30s. This weekend will be the one to watch out for because we will see all types of winter weather including snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Once the winter storm moves off to the Atlantic, A high pressure system will move to our southwest bringing warmer and drier conditions for next week. The stormwatch team will keep giving you the latest weather updates for this winter storm.

Matt Bullock

Matt Bullock is currently the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter for WOAY-TV Matt Bullock has always dreamed about becoming a meteorologist since he was 5 years old. He would draw the 7-day forecast on a wall made out of chalk paint that his mom painted for the family to use. Growing up his role models were Greg Fishel on WRAL, his older sisters, and his parents. Matt loves all kinds of weather including; hurricanes, severe weather, and snowstorms. Matt grew up in Cary, NC. He went to college at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated with a bachelors of science in earth and environmental science with a concentration of atmospheric science in June of 2018. He is a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He completed an internship at WRAL in Raleigh, NC during the summer of 2017, winter of 2017, and summer of 2018. Matt moved to West Virginia to take his first job as the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter at WOAY. You can find him on the weekends at 6 and 11 pm at WOAY-TV When Matt isn’t working he enjoys watching sports. His teams are the Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and his alma mater Charlotte 49ers. He also enjoys playing basketball and hanging out with his friends and family. He is always keeping his eyes on the skies as he is keeping up with the weather three times a day. Have any tips or weather questions? Email me mbullock@woay.com

