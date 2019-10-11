Jan-Care Presents Over $7,000 to West Virginia Breast Health Initiative

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Every year, Jan-Care Ambulance sells t-shirts for Breast Cancer Awareness and the proceeds go to a charity that’s helping fight and prevent breast cancer.

This year, the staff at Jan-Care raised $7,013 and presented the check to the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative. According to Rick Cornett, Jan-Care’s director of marketing and business development, he says the fundraiser is all about showing support to everyone impacted by the disease including those who work for their company.

“I think it’s just a testament of the generosity of our workforce,” Cornett said. “Of course they do like to wear t-shirts as opposed to their uniform shirts. I can’t fib about that, but at the same time, you know, they all want to jump on board and try to help with this.”

The West Virginia Breast Health Initiative formed two years ago, after the West Virginia chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation dissolved. Donna DeHart, WVBHI’s Executive Director, says the board of directors wanted to form a foundation that would keep all of the money raised in the state.

“We can kind of like, make our own choices and be more hands-on with people that are diagnosed with breast cancer, so it’s more of a personal relationship now between us and our constituents, I think,” DeHart said.

The money received from Jan-Care will go toward helping with the costs of mammograms, treatment, and it will help provide survivor kits to help with travels expenses and more.

“That’s just a significant amount that will make a lot of difference in a lot of people’s lives,” DeHart said.

DeHart wanted to remind everyone at the ceremony that if you’re uninsured and or an under-insured West Virginian, you can call their office at (304) 556-4808 to see if you qualify to get a free mammogram.