Jan-Care Employees Head South for Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.VA. (WOAY) – Eight Jan-Care employees left Beckley Sunday to position themselves in Columbia, SC to wait for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

While waiting for the category two storm, the EMTs will sleep in the trucks while parked in parking lots or inside large buildings on cots. When the waves hit, they’ll serve as a backup for local first responders and help evacuation efforts for Colombia residents.

The employees are expected to be in South Carolina for about two weeks.