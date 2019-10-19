Jan-Care Ambulance Prepares to Send 16 Vehicles to Bridge Day

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – While Bridge is fun for the base jumpers and for the visitors, it takes a lot of work from first responders, the U.S. Park Service, law enforcement and safety personnel to pull it off.

Jan-Care Ambulance will make up 16 of the 65 ambulances that will be there from all over the state. Some will be on the bridge and others will be down below near the medical triage ready for whatever comes their way.

“It’s a fairly safe event year in and year out,” Jerry Long, Jan-Care’s Assistant Chief, said. “Occasionally we’ll have some significant injuries but for the most part, it’s pretty safe. We pride ourselves on being able to respond to any incident within the area immediately as well as keeping our community safe that we serve every day.”

Despite sending out a big team themselves, Jan-Care also depends on the other emergency personnel to make the day happen. This includes:

30 West Virginia State Troopers

16 firefighters with teams back at stations ready to be called out

13 Fayetteville Police officers

40-50 Bridge Day Commission volunteers

67 U.S. Marshals and Park Service personnel

30 Fayette County Deputies

30 West Virginia National Guard members

4 rescue boats from Tom Dragan’s team.

15 people from DOH

20 people monitoring safety for activities under the bridge like rappelling and high line.