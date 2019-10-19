Jan-Care Ambulance Prepares to Send 16 Vehicles to Bridge Day

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – While Bridge is fun for the base jumpers and for the visitors, it takes a lot of work from first responders, the U.S. Park Service, law enforcement and safety personnel to pull it off.
Jan-Care Ambulance will make up 16 of the 65 ambulances that will be there from all over the state. Some will be on the bridge and others will be down below near the medical triage ready for whatever comes their way.
“It’s a fairly safe event year in and year out,” Jerry Long, Jan-Care’s Assistant Chief, said. “Occasionally we’ll have some significant injuries but for the most part, it’s pretty safe. We pride ourselves on being able to respond to any incident within the area immediately as well as keeping our community safe that we serve every day.”
Despite sending out a big team themselves, Jan-Care also depends on the other emergency personnel to make the day happen. This includes:
- 30 West Virginia State Troopers
- 16 firefighters with teams back at stations ready to be called out
- 13 Fayetteville Police officers
- 40-50 Bridge Day Commission volunteers
- 67 U.S. Marshals and Park Service personnel
- 30 Fayette County Deputies
- 30 West Virginia National Guard members
- 4 rescue boats from Tom Dragan’s team.
- 15 people from DOH
- 20 people monitoring safety for activities under the bridge like rappelling and high line.