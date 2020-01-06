BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Jan-Care Ambulance held orientation in Beckley on Monday, January 6, 2020. If you’re interested in a career as an EMT, vehicle operator or paramedics Jan-Care Ambulance is hiring.

“We’re having open enrollment for orientation for those that are interested in EMS or medical field in general. One of the things that are really interesting about EMS it’s a way for people who may be interested in the medical field down the road” said Director of Operations Paul Seamann.

Open enrollment starts today and ends on Friday. People who are interested are encouraged to call and schedule an interview. After an interview and orientation, a background check is required and then training starts right away.

“What an EMT program does and what we’ve offered is the fact you can get in and get to work immediately draw a paycheck and then we provide training through every step from being vehicle operator and just driving the ambulance and being a partner to being an EMT than a mid-level and then a paramedic. So you can rise while being employed,” said Seamann.