James Long Ready to Begin Work at WVU Tech

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Hear from WVU Tech men’s basketball James Long as he is months away from his first season in charge of the Golden Bears.

Long discusses the fact that he is taking over a program that won 30 games last season and has made back-to-back appearances in the NAIA Division II national championship. He says he is focusing on not letting pressure become a distraction or an excuse, but he does want to keep that high level of play going.

Long also talks about how it is an advantage to be coaching student-athletes that aren’t much younger than him. He still has vivid memories of his playing days at WVU, and can empathize with the Golden Bears about the responsibilities of being a student-athlete in college.