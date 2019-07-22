James Long Introduced as Golden Bears Head Coach

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – James Long was formally introduced Monday as the new head coach of WVU Tech men’s basketball. He succeeds Bob Williams, who resigned in May after 17 years.

Long was previously on the West Virginia coaching staff under Bob Huggins, who made the trip from Morgantown along with most of this year’s team to support Long. Huggins was full of praise for the Charleston native, recalling how his first head coach position was also in the NAIA (Walsh College).

Long also had the chance to meet his new team, consisting of many Southern West Virginia natives. Those present at Monday’s meet-and-greet represented Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, and Kanawha counties. Long says he is humbled by the opportunity to become the head coach of a program coming off a 30-win season, but says it is important that many student-athletes on this year’s squad come from communities close to Beckley.

WVU Tech is currently finalizing their schedule for the 2019-20 season, as they will defend the River States Conference regular-season and tournament championships.