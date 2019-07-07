Jade Tiger Games Hosts Pre-Release Party for Magic: The Gathering’s New Set

OAK HILL, W.Va (WOAY) – Jade Tiger Games in Oak Hill hosted a pre-release party Saturday for a new addition of a collectible card game.

The 2020 core set from Magic: The Gathering releases next week but if you went to Jade Tiger Games Saturday afternoon, you got a pre-release pack of cards. Magic: The Gathering is a game where players duel each other based on the cards in their built deck. This is just one of several games you can purchase and play at Jade Tiger Games.

Aleah De Mello and Tygra Owner and Daughter

“People always complain that there isn’t a lot to do around town so we created a family atmosphere,” owner Aleah De Mello said. “You can come and buy board games, anything for little kids all the way up to adult family games like Catan. We have a whole room where you can sit down and actually play the games put your cell phones down and enjoy each other’s company.”

Jade Tiger Games is located on Main Street East in Oak Hill.