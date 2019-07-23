Jackson Named to Thorpe Watch List

WOAY – Marshall cornerback Chris Jackson has been named to the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the best defensive back in college football.
Jackson has made 36 careers starts in his first three years at Marshall, and is the leading returning tackler for the Thundering Herd. He was named to Conference USA’s Second Team in 2018, and was one of four Marshall players mentioned last week on the Preseason Team.
Jackson is the third Marshall player named to a preseason watch list in 2019, following Armani Levias (Mackey) & Levi Brown (Rimington).
Meanwhile, the ACC released their preseason polls Monday, with Virginia Tech picked to finish third in the Coastal Division. The Hokies received 827 points and 20 first-place votes, finishing behind Virginia and Miami (FL). Clemson is the heavy favorite to win the Atlantic Division and the conference title.