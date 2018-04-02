Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured It’s Time To Put A Stop To Violence And Cyberbullying
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

It’s Time To Put A Stop To Violence And Cyberbullying

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 02, 2018, 19:20 pm

25
0

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- On Saturday, March 24th marches took place all around the United States to continue awareness about violence in schools and the community.

“My friends and I may still be eleven and we might still be in elementary school, but we know what is right and wrong,” said Naomi Wadler.

While there were mixed messages nationally, one local community wanted their voices to be heard and let the legislature know that there needs to be a stop to gun violence, violence and cyber bullying.

“Nobody should ever live in fear of anything. I mean we need to stick together on this and help each other out on it,” said Tony Paynter, House of Delegate for the 25th District.

Wyoming County residents and students came out to stand up and fight for what they believe is right.

Myleigh Stewart, a student at Westside High School, shared how the community can make a difference.

“We can do something about this. We can make changes and it is just standing up and standup for what you believe in because we can fix these issues,” said Myleigh Stewart, a student at Westside High School.

Melinda, a resident of Wyoming County, lost her father years ago to violence and shared her story with WOAY.

“My dad was actually hit on his head with a baseball bat. He had a brain injury that is the cause of death to my dad. There was never any justice, never…. and for a family that is hard,” said Melinda Prichard, the organizer of the event.

A young man from Wyoming County suffered last week due to violence after being beaten and the man was in critical condition. Seventeen innocent lives were lost on February 14, 2018 due to violence. Communities must come together and put a stop to this.

Comments

comments

Previous PostDeputies Need Your Help Locating A Missing Juvenile From Raleigh County Believed To Be In Danger
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: