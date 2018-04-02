It’s Time To Put A Stop To Violence And Cyberbullying

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- On Saturday, March 24th marches took place all around the United States to continue awareness about violence in schools and the community.

“My friends and I may still be eleven and we might still be in elementary school, but we know what is right and wrong,” said Naomi Wadler.

While there were mixed messages nationally, one local community wanted their voices to be heard and let the legislature know that there needs to be a stop to gun violence, violence and cyber bullying.

“Nobody should ever live in fear of anything. I mean we need to stick together on this and help each other out on it,” said Tony Paynter, House of Delegate for the 25th District.

Wyoming County residents and students came out to stand up and fight for what they believe is right.

Myleigh Stewart, a student at Westside High School, shared how the community can make a difference.

“We can do something about this. We can make changes and it is just standing up and standup for what you believe in because we can fix these issues,” said Myleigh Stewart, a student at Westside High School.

Melinda, a resident of Wyoming County, lost her father years ago to violence and shared her story with WOAY.

“My dad was actually hit on his head with a baseball bat. He had a brain injury that is the cause of death to my dad. There was never any justice, never…. and for a family that is hard,” said Melinda Prichard, the organizer of the event.

A young man from Wyoming County suffered last week due to violence after being beaten and the man was in critical condition. Seventeen innocent lives were lost on February 14, 2018 due to violence. Communities must come together and put a stop to this.

