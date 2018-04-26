It’s Time To Get The Anime Outfits Out!

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Beckley’s second cause-a- con will take place this weekend.

Cause-a-con is a anime convention with comics, fantasy, gaming, sci-fi and video gaming programming.

Cause-a-con will help raise money to benefit the local Women’s Resource Center which gives education and shelter to men, women and children who are or have suffered from domestic and sexual violence.

The event will take place this Friday to Sunday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center!

Comments