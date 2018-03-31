FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
It’s Time For Beckley Spring Clean-Up!
By Daniella HankeyMar 31, 2018, 12:03 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Do you have old items that you no longer need, but have no idea how to get rid of them?
Well, the Public Works Department in Beckley will be collecting spring cleanup items beginning Monday, April 9th 2018.
All items are to be placed within five feet of the curb in the city limits of Beckley by 7:00 a.m. on April 9th.
The city will not pick up the following:
- Tires, Hazardous waste, Petroleum products (oil, gasoline, etc)
- Yard Waste
- Demolition materials, batteries, liquids
- White goods (washers, dryers, freezers, air conditioners, stoves)
