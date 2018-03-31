It’s Time For Beckley Spring Clean-Up!

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Do you have old items that you no longer need, but have no idea how to get rid of them?

Well, the Public Works Department in Beckley will be collecting spring cleanup items beginning Monday, April 9th 2018.

All items are to be placed within five feet of the curb in the city limits of Beckley by 7:00 a.m. on April 9th.

The city will not pick up the following:

Tires, Hazardous waste, Petroleum products (oil, gasoline, etc)

Yard Waste

Demolition materials, batteries, liquids

White goods (washers, dryers, freezers, air conditioners, stoves)

