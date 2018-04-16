It’s That Time Again For Kindergarten Registration!

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Kindergarten Registration will kick off this Thursday, April 19th in Raleigh County.

Parents who are wanting to register your child, will go to your home district school, the district in which you live.

In order to register, parents must provide the following:

Updated Immunization record

Health check form from your health care provider in the last 12 months

Dental Check completed in the last 12 months

Birth certificate from the state Vital Registration Office

Social Security card

2 proofs of residency

Eligibility is the student must be five years of age before September 1st.

