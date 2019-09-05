IPM in Bluefield adds second shift to meet demand

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) — Industrial Plating & Machine successfully added new employees and a second shift this week at its manufacturing facility in Bluefield.

After diversifying its customer base, IPM wanted to add to its workforce to help meet a growing demand. This expansion resulted in long-term career opportunities.

IPM President and CEO J. Shannon Remines said the growth is not just good for IPM, but also for the local economy.

“Having an expanded second shift allows our production team to reduce turnaround time,” said Remines. “It ensures our customers keep their machines working, but also creates jobs and in turn stimulates the economy in our community.”

The second shift was added Tuesday at IPM’s headquarters in Bluefield. The facility, which offers up to 250,000 square feet of production space, is home to state-of-the-art machine, tool and fabricating equipment. IPM is an Original Equipment Manufacturer, also offering industrial and mining equipment rebuilds.