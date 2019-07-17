IPM Bringing 100 New Jobs to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WOAY) – Industrial Plating and Machine, or IPM, has been locally owned and operated in Bluefield for 60 years. With six acres of production space, the company wants to fill 100 new jobs.

“We’ve been doing this for some time and our customers have come to us and said, ‘Look we really need you to do more,'” IPM CEO and President Joseph Remines said. “We’ve got the infrastructure, we’ve got the equipment, we’ve got the facilities and we’ve got the book of business. Right now, we need to add qualified people.”

The company is looking to hire different types of machinists to work in its full-service manufacturing facility. And because the company is diversified, it is not fully reliant on one industry.

“Being from this region, I know the coal industry plays a large role in how we employ folks,” Remines said. “Right now, it’s really good, but as the coal industry changes, and everyone knows what goes up will come down, where we’re diversified into the above-ground equipment and the rail business we don’t go through those, we don’t capitulate as much as some of the other employers do that’s committed only to coal.”

According to city officials, this expansion will benefit Bluefield as it begins to diversify itself.

“It’s better for our area that we’re no longer trying to export our youth,” Bluefield’s Community and Economic Development Director Jim Spencer said. “For a long time, our number one export’s not been coal, gas or timber. It’s been a young, talented workforce, so we’re trying to reverse that trend so that there’s jobs here, the folks can make a good living, and stay here in the Bluefield area.”

IMP will be hosting its own job fair on Wednesday, July 24th at their Bluefield office at 1712 Coal Heritage Road. Although the company is looking for experience, according to Remines, young talent will not be overlooked.

“We’re really looking for experience, but if somebody comes in and knocks our socks off, and they’ve got the right attitude, character, and integrity and all those things we’re looking for, we’re not afraid to take a shot on a young guy or gal that wants to make a career here,” Remines said.

The job fair will start at 12 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring a resume and dress the part.