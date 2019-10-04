IPM, Bluefield State College Announce Partnership

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) — Industrial Plating & Machine and Bluefield State College are forming an educational partnership to help develop the local machinist trade.

The modern machine class is a 10-week program. It covers everything from basic measuring to CNC programming and computerized drafting.

IPM President and CEO J. Shannon Remines said IPM is offering employment opportunities for those who excel in the program.

“This is an opportunity to start an exciting career in the machine tool trade,” Remines said. “We are eager to partner with Bluefield State College to better train our local workforce.”

Bluefield State College Provost Dr. Ted Lewis said they are honored to partner with IPM to provide training for employees.

“Bluefield State has over 124 years of experience in educating our workforce, and we are proud to work with our local employers to continue to meet all of their training needs,” said Lewis.

Anyone interested in applying may do so at IPM, located at 1712 Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield.