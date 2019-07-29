IOGAWV Announces Speakers for Summer Meeting

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) Summer Meeting happening next week will feature more than 15 speakers touching on the energy industry’s future, its economic impact and legislative trends.

“The IOGAWV Summer Meeting is not only a wonderful opportunity for our members to network and build relationships, it’s a valuable source for industry insights,” said Kevin Ellis, IOGAWV Board of Directors Vice President. “Each year, the conversation is robust and fruitful.”

The event is set for Aug. 4-6 at The Greenbrier Resort. Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for fossil energy at the Department of Energy, plans to talk about the Appalachian Petrochemical Industry and dominance in the global marketplace.

Congressman David McKinley, West Virginia State Senate President Mitch Carmichael and West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw will also be in attendance.