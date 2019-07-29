Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
IOGAWV Announces Speakers for Summer Meeting
By Kassie SimmonsJul 29, 2019, 10:39 am
57
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) Summer Meeting happening next week will feature more than 15 speakers touching on the energy industry’s future, its economic impact and legislative trends.
“The IOGAWV Summer Meeting is not only a wonderful opportunity for our members to network and build relationships, it’s a valuable source for industry insights,” said Kevin Ellis, IOGAWV Board of Directors Vice President. “Each year, the conversation is robust and fruitful.”
The event is set for Aug. 4-6 at The Greenbrier Resort. Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for fossil energy at the Department of Energy, plans to talk about the Appalachian Petrochemical Industry and dominance in the global marketplace.
Congressman David McKinley, West Virginia State Senate President Mitch Carmichael and West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw will also be in attendance.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.