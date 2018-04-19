Investigators say 1 dead in TV tower collapse in Fordland, Missouri

The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District reports one crew member died in a TV tower collapse in Fordland.

Ozarks Public Television, KOZK-TV, confirms it is the station’s tower. Missouri State University operates the PBS affiliate.

“We are shocked and saddened by the news,” said Suzanne Shaw, vice president for marketing and communications at Missouri State University. “Our condolences go out to the victims and their families. We are also providing support and resources to the other team members affected.”

The collapse happened shortly before 10 a.m. just off of Highway 60 near Highway FF. Firefighters say a crew of seven were working at the tower when it fell. Three suffered minor injuries. Emergency crews transported them to a Springfield hospital. The crew had been working about 105 feet up on the tower.

Regional stations are helping Ozarks Public Television to restore service in the aftermath of the tragedy.