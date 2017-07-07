WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Investigators: Man suffering from dementia shoots and kills wife
FeaturedLocal News

Investigators: Man suffering from dementia shoots and kills wife

Scott PickeyBy Jul 07, 2017, 15:10 pm

593
0
Advertisement

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY-TV) – Mercer County Sheriff’s Investigators say 65-year-old Larry Dillon, who suffers from dementia, shot and killed his wife Sandra Thursday night.

The couple lives in the White Oaks Mobile Home Park in Princeton.

Sandra was 63-years-old.

Investigators say their grandchild was at home when it happened and called a parent who then called 911.

Larry Dillon was arrested, arraigned, and taken to the Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington.  He’s been charged with murder.

The couple has no history of domestic violence and have no criminal background.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWhite Sulphur Springs man runs truck into tree; dies
Scott Pickey

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives