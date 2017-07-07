Investigators: Man suffering from dementia shoots and kills wife

Advertisement



PRINCETON, WV (WOAY-TV) – Mercer County Sheriff’s Investigators say 65-year-old Larry Dillon, who suffers from dementia, shot and killed his wife Sandra Thursday night.

The couple lives in the White Oaks Mobile Home Park in Princeton.

Sandra was 63-years-old.

Investigators say their grandchild was at home when it happened and called a parent who then called 911.

Larry Dillon was arrested, arraigned, and taken to the Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington. He’s been charged with murder.

The couple has no history of domestic violence and have no criminal background.

