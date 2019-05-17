Investigators Find Nearly 20,000 Dollars Worth Of Heroin, Two Arrested

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A drug investigation lands two men from Michigan in jail after nearly 20,000 dollars worth of heroin was found.

On May 16, 2019, Dep. J.A. Redden executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the ATF. The search warrant was served at 608 Coal City Road in Pemberton. As a result of the search warrant, law enforcement seized 109 grams of heroin with a street value of nearly $20,000 and 810 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of almost $10,000.

Additionally, Antwan Washington and Trey Dalton, both of Detroit, Michigan, were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

The Beckley/Raleigh County Task Force is comprised of the Beckley Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and the FBI.