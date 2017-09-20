WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Investigators: Beckley man wanted to have sex with 13-year-old
CrimeWatchFeatured

Investigators: Beckley man wanted to have sex with 13-year-old

Scott PickeyBy Sep 20, 2017, 14:45 pm

77
0
Advertisement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Raleigh County deputies said a man was arrested after he was accused of soliciting a 13-year-old girl for sex.

James Kenneth Fruia Jr., 29, of Beckley was arrested on a charge of solicitation of a minor for sexual purposes, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Fruia was taken into custody late Friday after he showed up to meet the girl after he solicited her on an electronic device.

Fruia is currently being held in the Southern Regional jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Comments

comments

Previous Post'Researcher' says the world will end Saturday
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives