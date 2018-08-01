Investigation Underway Of A Man Beating A Dog With A Stick

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriffs Office in conjunction with the Tazewell Police Department have been investigating the disturbing video depicting a young man beating a dog with a stick.

Witnesses have come forward and it has been confirmed this incident occurred in Bluefield, WV almost two years ago.

This matter is being turned over to the proper authorities in West Virginia for further investigation. The status of the dog or it’s location.

We want to caution EVERYONE that is communicating threats regarding anyone involved in the video either my message, text or voice you will be charged and prosecuted.

Please allow this matter to be handled appropriately by WV authorities.