Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Investigation Underway Of A Man Beating A Dog With A Stick
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Investigation Underway Of A Man Beating A Dog With A Stick

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 01, 2018, 09:33 am

10
0

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriffs Office in conjunction with the Tazewell Police Department have been investigating the disturbing video depicting a young man beating a dog with a stick.

Witnesses have come forward and it has been confirmed this incident occurred in Bluefield, WV almost two years ago.

This matter is being turned over to the proper authorities in West Virginia for further investigation.  The status of the dog or it’s location.

We want to caution EVERYONE that is communicating threats regarding anyone involved in the video either my message, text or voice you will be charged and prosecuted.

Please allow this matter to be handled appropriately by WV authorities.

Previous PostDeputies Searching For Suspect Who Hit A Woman With Car And Fled
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Countdown to the WV State Fair

days
0
8
hours
0
1
minutes
1
5
seconds
2
0
Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives