Investigation underway at Oak Hill High School after video of beating goes viral

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An investigation is underway at Oak Hill High School after an alleged video goes viral showing a student beating another student.

The alleged video shows a juvenile hitting another juvenile. Sheriff Mike Fridley tells WOAY that the incident is being investigated and charges will be brought against the alleged student. No other information can be released, or names, due to the fact that the students are juveniles.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.