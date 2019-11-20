Investigation underway after Hinton man was beaten to death inside his apartment

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Hinton police are investigating the beating death of a man at his home at Hinton High Rise Apartments on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

The beating occurred late Wednesday in the victim’s home and the man was identified as Donald Ray Yopp.

“We received a call late but that’s about it. Somebody was unresponsive, there as some concerns there, we listed them and we’re looking into it. The male suspect is going into an autopsy and whatever they tell us we will use that information to further our investigation,” said Deputy Chief, Tim Adkins.

Police found Yopp alive on the floor of his apartment. Yopp passed away a few days later at CAMA.

“I mean, the best that I can you is that he was found by someone, I don’t know who found him. And he had been beaten, severely beaten and was taken to CAMA and I’m going to say probably by a chopper, I don’t know but I’m going to say a chopper took him out of here and our main focus is to try to bring whoever done this to justice,” said the victim’s relative.

