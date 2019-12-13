Investigation underway after fatal shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man is dead this evening from an apparent gunshot wound. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

At just after 5:00 PM this evening, the Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a subject who had suffered a gunshot wound on Gatewood Road near Oak Hill. Initial information recieved was that this was an accidental shooting, however further investigation suggested otherwise. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are currently working the scene and collecting information and evidence. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending family notifications.

The Sheriff’s Department is currently attempting to locate a person of interest in this incident. Robert Jeffries (pictured – 49 of Oak Hill) is wanted for questioning, and is believed to be on foot after leaving the scene wearing a camouflage jacket. It is encouraged that if you know the whereabouts of Mr. Jeffries, immediately notify the Sheriff’s Department as listed below. If you spot someone who fits the description of this subject, do not attempt to approach or otherwise engage. Call 911 to provide police with any information.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.