Investigation underway after body was discovered in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier today, while following up on a missing person complaint, which was filed yesterday, the Oak Hill Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence located at 106 Wildwood Place in Oak Hill.

while searching the residence, officers discovered a deceased person who appeared to be dead for several days.

While this person has not been positively identified, the general description appears to be the same as the initial missing person complaint filed yesterday.

The cause of death has not been determined. The residence in question is the same as the last known residence of the missing person.

The investigation is still in the earliest stages and the Oak Hill Police Department asks if you have any information to call them at 304-465-0596.



