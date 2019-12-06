Investigation leads to one arrested after trying to solicit money to Shop with a Cop in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraudulent schemes case in which individuals are soliciting money on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police and the RCSO Shop With A Deputy Program.

Robert Price of Stanaford has been arrested and criminal charges are pending against others as the case is still under investigation.

Price is in Southern Regional Jail under a 3,500 dollar bond.

If any person or business has donated to one of these organizations since October 01, 2019 through a phone solicitation or someone coming to their business please contact Detective Long of the RCSO at 304-255-9300.