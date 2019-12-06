Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Investigation leads to one arrested after trying to solicit money to Shop with a Cop in Raleigh County
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Investigation leads to one arrested after trying to solicit money to Shop with a Cop in Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 06, 2019, 12:27 pm

1
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraudulent schemes case in which individuals are soliciting money on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police and the RCSO Shop With A Deputy Program.

Robert Price of Stanaford has been arrested and criminal charges are pending against others as the case is still under investigation.

Price is in Southern Regional Jail under a 3,500 dollar bond.

If any person or business has donated to one of these organizations since October 01, 2019 through a phone solicitation or someone coming to their business please contact Detective Long of the RCSO at 304-255-9300.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X