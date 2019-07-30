International Scouts Learn American Gun Culture Through Jamboree Sport Shooting Program

One of the activity options for scouts this year at the World Scout Jamboree is sport shooting.

Scouts have the option to come to the Barrels Area to take safety courses and practice skills like clay target skeet shooting. Even though it is open to all scouts and is a popular Jamboree destination, not all countries are allowing their scouts to come and shoot. However, the trained staff considers it an honor to teach the countries who do come.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have people come learn about our gun culture because it gets poorly represented through the media and stuff,” Trap Deck Manager Mark Hazelrigg said. “So to have all these people come here and shoot with us, this is the first Jamboree that’s had the scouting shooting sports offered at this venue.”

And during the Jamboree, the Barrels is such a popular destination that they are predicting to set off one million rounds of ammunition.