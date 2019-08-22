Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
International Overdose Awareness Day Event Coming to Beckley

Anna SaundersBy Aug 22, 2019, 18:49 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day and this year, the Harper Road Treatment Center is hosting an event to raise awareness.  The event will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. 

“It’s a time to talk about recovery, talk about addiction, hopefully stomp out the stigma and then also give an opportunity to family members who have lost someone to this epidemic to get together and honor them,” Harper Road Treatment Center clinic supervisor Donna Eleo said. 

This will include a candlelight vigil and a panel discussion. Also, there will be a screening of the feature-length documentary called Overdose following the life of a former West Virginia drug dealer. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

