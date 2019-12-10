Interactive Christmas for Kids at The Resort at Glade Springs

DANIELS, WV (WOAY)- The Resort at Glade Springs is offering an interactive Christmas celebration. Families can walk through a winter wonderland full of Christmas activities.

Creative Director at The Resort of Glade Springs Ashley Long says this is their sixth year of producing this event and show. “It is truly the most unique way to visit Santa Clause and all his friends. We’ve created a whole North pole experience for guests and the community. You also get free pictures with Santa Clause, and we have snow here,”said Long.

Part of the ticket proceeds will also benefit Toys for Tots.

This interactive Christmas experience will only be open the 14th and 15 of December.

Tickets are available for purchase on their website.

Santasadventurewv.com