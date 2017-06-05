Insurance company files complaint against victim’s family

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An insurance company has filed a complaint against the family of a West Virginia woman who was shot and killed by her father.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company filed the complaint Thursday in United States District Court against the estate of Sandra Nichols, who was fatally shot in October 2016 by 92-year-old William Stuck in his Mink Shoals home.

Erie’s complaint was in response to a civil suit brought by Nichols’ children Allison McGinnis and Ashlee Rosas. Her children’s action seeks compensation for losses and funeral expenses provided by the deceased.

The complaint claims “questions of coverage exist” since Stuck’s policy exceeding $75,000 excludes covering intentional acts. Erie is seeking declaratory judgment as to whether it’s required to provide coverage under the policy.

