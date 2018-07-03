Inside a TaylorMade Tour Truck

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – With the PGA Tour in Southern West Virginia this week, pro golfers will compete for a title on the Old White TPC.

But even the best golfers need to have their clubs and equipment adjusted or changed, and that’s where tour trucks help the pros continue to perform at high levels.

WOAY takes you inside TaylorMade’s truck, where technician Wade Liles, who has been with the company since 1987, says it’s been a rewarding experience that’s taken him over the country, and allowed him to work with the world’s best.

TaylorMade’s truck will stay in White Sulphur Springs until Wednesday.